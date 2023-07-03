JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 36th annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City is happening at the Freedom Hall grounds on Monday.

News Channel 11 is broadcasting and streaming the Johnson City fireworks live for those that cannot make it to Freedom Hall.

A preview special happens Monday night from 7 to 8 p.m. and the fireworks coverage begins at 9 p.m. on News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and on WJHL.com.

Festivities happen all afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. and lasting through the fireworks and post-fireworks concert featuring Southern Rebellion. The full schedule can be found below:

4 p.m. – Food trucks, drink stations, a beer garden, and kid’s area open

6 p.m. – George Birge performs

7 p.m. – Matt Stell performs

8:20 p.m. – Thompson Square performs

9:25 p.m. – Prize drawings happen on stage

9:55 p.m. – Fireworks show begins

10:20 p.m. – Southern Rebellion closes the event