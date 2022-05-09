JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Pepsi Co. have confirmed to News Channel 11 that their firework display will return to the Tri-Cities this summer.

The display is a decades-old tradition that’s been held in the Tri-Cities for nearly 40 years. Officials said this year will mark the 37th year since the tradition began.

The show will take place at Freedom Hall on July 3 with the first match striking at 9:55 p.m. People will be welcome to park on-site starting around 5 p.m., with the official event kicking off at 7 p.m.

Officials with Pepsi said they’re thrilled to be bringing this event back to Johnson City, and this year, they’re planning for an event that’s bigger and better than years past.

While the shuttle transporting people from Winged Deer Park to Freedom Hall will not be running this year due to labor shortages, they will have a satellite site at the Mall at Johnson City.

The satellite site concept is new this year and will be a ‘party in the parking lot’ so to speak, with the same atmosphere of Freedom Hall featuring great views and food trucks.

On the grounds near Freedom Hall, there will be some more changes this holiday. Officials told News Channel 11 they will have a beer garden this year featuring their newest product of hard Mountain Dew, along with more live music than in years past.

This is the first year the show is returning following a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic. The last show was in 2019.

Organizers are hard at work getting everything in place for this event and are thrilled to be making this tradition possible once again.

On July 3, News Channel 11 will be live streaming the show on WJHL.com.