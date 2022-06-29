JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown is on to the return of the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall presented by Food City.

With less than a week to go until fireworks light up the region, Pepsi is putting the final touches on the event.

Organizers told News Channel 11 they have added a fourth act to their already jam-packed line-up of popular performers.

Jason Smith with Pepsi said Southern Rebellion will close out after the fireworks, taking the stage at 10:25 p.m. and playing until 11:15 p.m. This is in addition to the event’s existing slate of performers of Adam Doleac, Restless Road and Tim Dugger.

Doleac will take the stage from 6:00-6:40 p.m.

Restless Road will perform from 7:00-7:45 p.m. and Tim Dugger from 8:15-9:15 p.m.

Everything takes place July 3 at Freedom Hall in Johnson City. If you can’t make it to Freedom Hall but still want to watch the fireworks show, News Channel 11 will be broadcasting and streaming it live.

Just tune in to News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities, or log onto WJHL.com.

Our live team coverage starts at 9:30 p.m.