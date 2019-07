JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – We now have a planned reopening date for the Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street.

Owner Tim Burchfield says the restaurant is set to reopen on September 19.

The Peoples Street Chick-fil-A was closed for renovations in April. The $3.5 million project will double kitchen space and add a new drive-thru.

Employees were assigned to other Chick-fil-A’s regionally and nationally during this renovation process.

