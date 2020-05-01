People line up for gas at 99 cents a gallon in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL)- A line of cars formed outside of a Piney Flats gas station as the marquee advertised gas for 99 cents a gallon.

News Channel 11 spoke to the locally owned Marathon Station Friday afternoon.

Officials there said they wanted to lower prices for the community as travel restrictions begin to ease and people are starting to get out and about.

The 99 cent price point is for regular unleaded gas, and will last until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

