ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — People Incorporated of Virginia received nearly a quarter million dollars in federal grant funding that will help the organization continue to provide affordable housing and supporting services to people in Southwest Virginia.

The Abingdon-based organization, located at 1173 West Main Street, received a grant of $217,482 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

People Inc. provides services and assistance, including home heating and cooling assistance, affordable childcare, workforce training and employment assistance, to large portions of Southwest Virginia.

People Inc.’s Vice President of Planning and Evaluation Kelly Smith told News Channel 11 that the grant will help them connect community members to needed resources.

“It’s really about better connecting individuals that live in our affordable housing to supportive services in the community, so community partners can do things to help them further their lives,” she said.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said this funding will allow People Inc. to better serve the community through its many services.

“The Department of Health and Human Services` award of $217,482 to People Incorporated of Virginia will allow the organization to continue to support those in need, by providing affordable housing and related wraparound services.”

More information about People Incorporated of Virginia and its services can be found at Peopleinc.net.