People Inc. offers free tax preparation for Southwest Virginians via Zoom appointments

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – People in Southwest Virginia who need assistance with their income tax preparation are in luck.

According to a release from People Incorporated, the non-profit is “offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less now through the end of tax season.”

The release says trained volunteers will assist with tax filings virtually over Zoom.

“We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff, and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator. “Going virtual this year seemed to be the best way to do that.”

People Inc. is offering assistance to qualified people in Bristol and Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Washington Counties.

To set up an appointment, call 276-619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net.