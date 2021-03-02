People Inc. CEO Rob Goldsmith announces plans to retire in December 2021

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The president and chief executive officer of People Incorporated has announced his retirement.

According to a release from People Inc., CEO Rob Goldsmith announced his retirement Tuesday, March 2.

The release says Goldsmith had already announced a planned retirement date in December 2020, but he delayed it in order to provide some stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldsmith has served as both president and CEO of People Inc. for 39 years.

“I was honored to remain at the agency for an additional year to help navigate the

challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Goldsmith. “I’m really proud of our staff and

that we’ve been able to serve the community in new ways during this difficult time.”

The community action agency has already began taking applications for a new president and CEO.

People Inc. anticipates the hiring process to be complete sometime in October. In the meantime, Goldsmith plans to officially step down in December.

The release says he plans to remain in an advisory role through the end of January 2022.