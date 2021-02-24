People gather at ETSU, take a knee in solidarity with men’s basketball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of ETSU students led a march on campus Wednesday evening to stand in solidarity with the university’s men’s basketball team amid an ongoing debate over student-athletes kneeling during the national anthem.
The march started at the ETSU visitor’s center and ended near the library where the group kneeled in solidarity with the team.
The discussion about protesting during the national anthem has surfaced after members of the ETSU Men’s Basketball team were captured on camera kneeling during the anthem before their away game versus Chattanooga on February 15.
An ETSU official confirmed the team has done so prior to other games this season as well.
