People gather at ETSU, take a knee in solidarity with men’s basketball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of ETSU students led a march on campus Wednesday evening to stand in solidarity with the university’s men’s basketball team amid an ongoing debate over student-athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

Dozens of students and community members are arriving on ETSU’s campus right now for a march in support of the ETSU men’s basketball team following the team taking a knee during the national anthem last week. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ZICv3oRJFV — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 24, 2021

The march started at the ETSU visitor’s center and ended near the library where the group kneeled in solidarity with the team.

The protest has made its way to the library where they will kneel after people speak. pic.twitter.com/Sg1Fdqd37A — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 24, 2021

Kneeling has begun. Seventeen candles, one for each basketball player. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/UE6Cb7RaH0 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 24, 2021

The discussion about protesting during the national anthem has surfaced after members of the ETSU Men’s Basketball team were captured on camera kneeling during the anthem before their away game versus Chattanooga on February 15.

An ETSU official confirmed the team has done so prior to other games this season as well.

