People encouraged to go ‘Hoppin’ Around’ Greeneville this Saturday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Partnership has planned an event for this weekend to celebrate Easter and support local businesses.

“Hoppin’ Around Town” will take place Saturday in Greeneville.

As part of the event, people are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets and pick up treats while visiting participating businesses. Shoppers can also pick up a sheet to get stamped at each stop for a chance to win door prizes in a drawing next Tuesday.

“You go door to door, have an opportunity to shop,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “Buy things for Mother’s Day, Graduation, Easter, obviously. And, again, it is supporting our local businesses.”

“A lot of the people have gone to online buying and it has really hurt a lot of the small merchants and we need more people coming out to our stores,” said David Broyles of Broyles General Store. “A lot of the stores are doing some online, but we need people to come back out to the stores and this kind of event really helps to make people aware and to bring them back out.”

The Easter Bunny will also be available for photos at the Greene County Partnership on Academy Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say 20 businesses are participating in the event.