People asked to stay in vehicles for upcoming July 4 fireworks in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Organizers with the July 4 celebration in Kingsport are asking those coming to the event to social distance and view the fireworks from their own vehicles.

The release issued Monday said in part, “In accordance with Sullivan County Department of Health recommendations, you are asked to remain in your vehicles while viewing the fireworks. If necessary to be outside of vehicles, safe physical distancing should be maintained. Also, viewers are encouraged to wear masks.”

Road closures for July 4 fireworks in Kingsport

Officials said the fireworks will be set off in two different areas. One will be downtown and the other near Eastman Road “to maximize the viewing area.”

Those viewing the display can also tune into 98.5 WTFM in order to listen to patriotic music while the display is happening.

The fireworks will begin July 4 at 9:45 p.m. and will last approximately 10 to 15 minutes.