PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Pennington Gap’s Commercial Historic District was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR), the Department of Historic Resources announced on Tuesday.

Eleven historic sites across the state were added to the VLR after approval of the Commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources at a quarterly meeting on Dec. 14.

Out of the 11, one site in the Appalachian region received the new title.

“The Pennington Gap Commercial Historic District embodies the socioeconomic character of a small working-class town in rural Appalachia,” the Department of Historic Resources wrote in a release.

“Encompassing the commercial core of the Town of Pennington Gap in Lee County, the district provided the local population as well as residents in surrounding rural areas access to rich natural resources in the region, particularly coal and timber in the northern section of the county.”

Other places added to the VLR included sites in the eastern, northern and western regions of the state.

