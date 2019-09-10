Peggy Ann Bakery to open Johnson City location on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Peggy Ann Bakery’s new Johnson City location will soon be open for business.

The bakery at 803 W. Walnut Street will open this Wednesday, according to manager Will Martin.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Johnson City shop will mark Peggy Ann Bakery’s second location.

The original bakery opened in Greeneville nearly four decades ago and has become a community staple.

