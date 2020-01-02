Peerless restaurant to ‘cease all dinner services’ and undergo complete redesign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Peerless Restaurant and Peerless Properties & Development announced major changes effective immediately.

According to a release, “The restaurant will cease all dinner services to undergo a complete redesign of the former Peerless Restaurant building.”

That release says there will be many changes coming to the restaurant that will now house multiple tenants including a modern style steakhouse, a gastro style tavern, and innovative bakery cafe.

We’re told the bakery’s website and social media will be revealed on February 7.

Right now, restaurant officials said the River of Tri-Cities Church is leasing former banquet space at the restaurant while they are undergoing renovations at their new site.

The church’s permanent home will eventually be the former House of Ribs building on North Roan Street.

Restaurant owners also announced VA (Veterans Affairs) officials, “have signed a deal for a new 5,000 sq. ft. office in the Peerless Centre to begin immediately.”

The release added, “The newest retail tenants to the Centre are as follows: J Jill, loanDepot, Foundation Title & Escrow, and The Dance Studio, which is opening this month. Wood Element Acupuncture, Addus HomeCare, Debby Gibson Real Estate Corporation, and Everlan by Dominion of JC Sales Office, all arriving at the Peerless Centre in the last 12 months.”

Peerless officials will also redesign the parking lot and landscaping to give it an “urban town centre” feel.

Restuarant officials said this overhaul will mean new job opportunities in the field of management, culinary arts, and service professions. A job fair is scheduled to be held this Spring.

They’ve also created new websites listed below: