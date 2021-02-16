The Peerless restaurant still plans to reopen after renovations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The owner of The Peerless restaurant on North Roan Street says he still plans to reopen the restaurant once renovations are complete.

The restaurant closed early last year in order to begin a major renovation project that includes transforming the business into a new steakhouse, tavern-style restaurant, and bakery.

Owner Gary Kalogeros says the pandemic forced them to pause work on the project but they still plan to reopen the restaurant.

Plans are also in the works to bring new retailers to the adjacent Peerless Centre shopping complex as well.