Pedestrian struck and killed in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Blountville.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 394 at Big Hollow Road.

State troopers say Herbert Bates, 73 of Blountville, may have been attempting to retrieve an item when he was fatally struck by a Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Ford, who was injured, was not cited and will not face charges, according to the crash report.