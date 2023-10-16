WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian who was killed in a crash Thursday in Glade Spring has been identified by Virginia State Police.

According to state police, Megan N. Taylor, 32 of Saltville, died at the scene of the crash in Washington County, Virginia.

The crash occurred near the intersection of E. Glade Street and Route 91. A Dodge pickup truck heading east reportedly encountered Taylor walking in the travel lane.

Virginia State Police report the truck was unable to avoid hitting Taylor, who investigators said was wearing dark clothing.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and state police announced Monday that no charges would be placed.