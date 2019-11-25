KPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle collision in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is in critical condition following a car collision on East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Kingsport police responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, 48-year-old Jason Chase of Bristol, Tennessee was unlawfully attempting to cross the road without crossing at an intersection or in a crosswalk.

While attempting to cross, police say chase was struck by an SUV.

Chase was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries, and he was in critical condition as of Sunday night.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.