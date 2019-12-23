Pedestrian Bridge in Abingdon closed until further notice, damaged after car accident

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A pedestrian bridge crossing railroad tracks in Abingdon has been closed until further notice after being damaged in a car accident.
The pedestrian bridge across the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, located at the intersection of Remsburg Drive and Wall Street, will be closed until further notice, a press release from the community relations coordinator of the Abingdon Police Department.
The release detailed that the stairs to the bridge were damaged on November 24, as a result of a car accident.
The Town of Abingdon will be evaluating the condition of the bridge and, according to the release, intends to reconstruct the damaged steps as time and funding allow.
No timeline was provided for repairs.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.