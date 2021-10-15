Peak Farms of North Carolina chosen to present Christmas tree to White House

Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WJHL) – Peak Farms, owned by Rusty and Beau Estes, has been chosen to provide a Christmas tree to the White House for display in the Blue Room.

Every year The National Christmas Tree Association holds a contest to determine who will provide the White House with a Christmas tree to display. In order to be chosen as the National Grand Champion, growers must win state or regional competitions.

This year, the winners of the contest were Rusty and Beau Estes. This is not the first time that the duo has won the chance to provide the White House with a Christmas tree.

In 2008 and 2012 Rusty and Beau provided Fraiser Firs to the White House. In 2018 they were also named Reserve Grand Champion of the National Christmas Tree Association Tree contest and were awarded the chance to provide a tree for the vice president’s residence in 2018.

White House staff will come to Peak Farms to select the tree on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The selected tree will be harvested on Nov. 17. Rusty and Beau will personally present a Fraiser Fir Christmas tree to the first lady in November.

The selected tree will be displayed in the White House’s Blue Room, which has been home to many Christmas trees over the years. The Blue Room is an oval-shaped room located on the first floor of the White House, below the Yellow Oval Room, commonly used for receptions and decorated with shades of blue.