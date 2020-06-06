Peaceful gathering held in Abingdon to remember the life of George Floyd

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several hundred people gathered in Abingdon on Saturday morning for a peaceful vigil aimed at protesting racial injustice nationwide.

Organizers with the Appalachia Peace Education Center told News Channel 11 that the rally is about coming together and honoring George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of racial violence.

“We are here to mourn the victims of violence against black people in this country. “We want to accomplish a little more peace and unity in the community. As well as recognizing that not everyone is angry. We feel an empathy toward the family and toward each other,” said Bucky Boone with the education center.

And now- 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence as protesters in Abingdon honor George Floyd. This is the exact amount of time Floyd was held down under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer before he died. pic.twitter.com/NzbgYzfJRB — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) June 6, 2020

The gathering began with the reading of 100 names of black Americans who lost their lives and featured an almost 9 minute moment of silence that signified the exact amount of time George Floyd was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer before he died.

The rally turned to a march through downtown Abingdon.

“No justice no peace. It shouldn’t even have to be something we march about you know? We all bleed to the same color.”

Organizers said from Abingdon to Minnesota, the message is the same, and change is needed.

“African Americans and people of color are not given the same opportunities that I have and other white people have, and we need to change that system,” said Boone.