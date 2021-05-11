Peace Officers Memorial: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office honors those who gave all

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office dedicated Tuesday night to honor three HCSO deputies who have lost their lives on the line of duty.

HAPPENING NOW: Honoring first responders in Hawkins County pic.twitter.com/71WhQVqH8r — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) May 11, 2021

Sheriff Deputies Drew Harrell (1900-1937), John Wesley Wright (1962-1988) and Gerald “Bubba” Gibson (1947-2000) all died while protecting their community.

Honoring the three deputy sheriffs in Hawkins County who died in the line of duty.



Deputy Sheriff Drew Harrell

Deputy Sheriff John Wesley Wright

Deputy Sheriff Gerald “Bubba” Gibson



Tune in tonight at 11 to see the 9th Annual Peace Officer’s Memorial Service pic.twitter.com/EJLJ7e2lZl — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) May 12, 2021

Tuesday night’s Peace Officers Memorial Service marked the 9th annual event and serves as a way for law enforcement and first responders in Hawkins County to remember the sacrifice officers made and continue to make.

HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan told News Channel 11 that the memorial service allows local law enforcement to continue moving forward while remembering those in blue who gave all.

“To be able to remember and honor these fallen officers and to be able to do it every year with the new officers coming on, it just brings everything into perspective of what we do what we do and why we keep pushing forward to do right,” Vaughan said.

Three empty seats remained toward the front of the service donning pictures of Harrell, Wright and Gibson along with HCSO deputy uniforms.