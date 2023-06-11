MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Peace Mountain Ranch, an organization that provides rest, support and healing to veterans from veterans, hosted an open house on Sunday.

Peace Mountain Ranch was founded by Harvey and Kim Macklin. Harvey Macklin is a chaplain who served in the Navy. He saw the need for a veteran-to-veteran healing experience in Northeast Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of places for veterans to go, but they’re not led by veterans,” said Macklin.

“Here you have two veterans that have retired from the military that have been to combat, have our disabilities, understanding what it means,” added Macklin. “Helping, loving, guiding, supporting other veterans with disabilities and issues.”

Macklin chose Mountain City for the ranch because of its peaceful location.

“I knew if it met my need for peace and a place where I could reset and be able to clear my mind, I knew it would be a place for others to be able to clear their mind,” said Macklin. “And be able to get that new focus to give them that new start so that they can step forward each and every day. Without fear, the noise and the words that circle in our minds that confuse us.”

Veterans at the ranch can engage in activities that are task-related and goal-oriented.

“Military folks like tasks, they like mission, ” said Macklin. “They like to think about something and then do something. So we talk about what is on their heart, their mind, and then we go and do something. Maybe it’s chores or maybe it’s working with our one horse right now. Her name’s Riella. She is a horse rescue.”

Harvey Macklin poses with horse Riella

Spending time with Riella is what veteran and volunteer Darla Saunders does at Peace Mountain Ranch.

“I have experience with horses, so I was really excited to come up and work with his horse,” said Saunders.

“When I went back on active duty, I wasn’t able to keep my horse. So, I haven’t had horses around since 2007. So coming up here and working with the horses again is just a real blessing.”

More horses will be at the ranch in the future. Saunders said she’ll probably be helping other veterans with the horses.

“Especially teaching them how to safely be around the horses and stuff and getting them used to, because not everybody’s been around horses in their life,” said Saunders. “And they can be a little bit scary sometimes. So, as long as you’re calm and quiet, they’ll usually relax around you and not be afraid.”

Dan Parsons is also a veteran that volunteers at Peace Mountain Ranch. He has a construction and electrical background that he uses to help out at the ranch.

“Pretty much anything that needed to be done around here, whether it was pulling wire, doing some framing work construction-wise, digging ditches, whatever needed to be done,” said Parsons.

Peace Mountain Ranch is 100% volunteer ran. Parsons says there’s always work to be done no matter what your experience level is.

“Landscape work, just leveling dirt out, gravel work, working with the horse, working with the cattle, feeding the animals,” said Macklin.

“If that’s volunteering, as a counselor, working with people, talking to people, sharing your experiences, being a mentor, there’s just a ton of ways you can help,” added Parsons.

Saunders and Parsons both met Macklin through the Mountain City VFW and believe having a place for veterans to get help from other veterans is important.

“Peace Mountain Ranch for Northeast Tennessee, you can’t find a better place if you need to talk to someone to help you get through whatever struggles you’re dealing with,” said Parsons. “But there’s help available. But you got to come ask for it. You can’t sit at home and just think it’s going to fix itself. You got to ask for help, and there’s people that are ready, willing and able to do that.”

“It’s just really a great honor to be working with a group like this, because I know a lot of other veterans that have issues, either PTSD, TBI, myself, I’m 100% disabled veteran,” said Saunders. “So, there’s always a commonality with the service. But then you can also really kind of put yourself out there and in their shoes.”

Peace Mountain Ranch is completely free for veterans and their families to enjoy. Veterans have many different options for their stay. They can stay in a house on the ranch, or in a RV park. A new housing option is being built right now. A carriage house is being constructed that will be ADA-accessible for veterans with disabilities. Macklin says they hope to build an ADA four-bedroom living quarter, as well.

“And we’ll have a team suite for them to be able to be together, just like we were in the military,” said Macklin.

Macklin says veterans sometimes spend a day, spend the night or a long weekend at the ranch.

He says with their funding right now, a week is the longest stint they have veterans stay at the ranch.

Veterans can sign up to stay or volunteer at Peace Mountain Ranch here.

Macklin encourages anyone that’s a veteran to reach out.

“As we talk, the brotherhood, the sisterhood between each other, life begins to unfold,” said Macklin. “That’s a big deal between warrior to warrior, and that’s what changes lives.”