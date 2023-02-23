JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) held a ceremony Thursday to recognize a new art installation in the D.P. Culp Student Center.

The Peace Crane Wall took an entire semester to plan and complete. Delaney Rogers, a project participant and second-year graduate student, said the mural was pleasure to be involved in.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity to get to work on a project this large,” Rogers said. “I’ve never had an opportunity like this in my life. I’m a graduate student, so I can imagine that, as an undergraduate student, they would be even more excited to be a part of a project like this.”

The installation is part of the global Peace Crane Project, which was founded in 2013 by a former Disney animator to promote world peace by way of uplifting messages, a release from ETSU stated.

“I think it’s an incredible message, especially to have on campus,” Rogers said. “We have such an incredible community of diversity here, and we want to represent that and we want to celebrate that.”

Photo: WJHL

The wall features about 200 cranes, which ETSU reports were “laser-cut from wood and then painted in color shades representing flags and nationalities worldwide.”

The Peace Crane Wall can be found on the first floor of the student center near The Cave.