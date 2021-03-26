Paws in Blue to hold BBQ fundraiser April 10 for Jonesborough police K-9s

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of dogs or barbecue, there’s an event for you in Jonesborough on Saturday, April 10.

According to a release from the Town of Jonesborough, Paws in Blue will host a Bar-B-Q Fundraiser Dinner for K-9s in the Jonesborough Police Department from 5-9 p.m at the International Storytelling Center.

Funds raised will allow the department to obtain more K-9 units, while also supporting their current tail-wagging officers.

The food will be served starting at 5 p.m. The food will be provided by Main Street Café and Catering, and iced tea and kid meals will be provided by the Chick-Fil-A on West Market Street.

Local bakeries will provide desserts for the event, according to the release.

The event will feature a meet & greet with local canine officers.

If you purchase tickets in advance, they are $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. If you pay at the door, it is $25 for adults and $12 for kids.

Reserved tables for six or less people can be purchased for $120.

You can buy tickets online by clicking here or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.