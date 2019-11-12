‘PAW Patrol Live!’ to perform at Freedom Hall on April 21-22

BROOKLYN, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Characters Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol start the 5k race of Nickelodeon’s 13th Annual Worldwide Day Of Play at The Nethermead, Prospect Park on September 17, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Freedom Hall on April 21 and 22!

A release from the city of Johnson City says the live production takes the characters from the popular animated show and delivers a treasure hunt that the whole family will love.

Tickets go on sale on November 21 and can be purchased by calling 423-461-4884.

Shows on both dates start at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $18 and are available at the box office or online.

V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages start at $110 and include premium seating and an after-show meet and greet session.