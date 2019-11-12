‘PAW Patrol Live!’ to perform at Freedom Hall on April 21-22

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Freedom Hall on April 21 and 22!
A release from the city of Johnson City says the live production takes the characters from the popular animated show and delivers a treasure hunt that the whole family will love.
Tickets go on sale on November 21 and can be purchased by calling 423-461-4884.
Shows on both dates start at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $18 and are available at the box office or online.
V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages start at $110 and include premium seating and an after-show meet and greet session.