JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road work will impact traffic in the Boones Creek area on Thursday and Friday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says crews will be paving between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

There will be lane closures on State Route 354, or Boones Creek Road, at the Interstate 26 exit 17 project. Significant delays are expected on Boones Creek Road and on the I-26 exit ramps.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.