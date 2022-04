KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport will begin street resurfacing in Lynn Garden starting Monday, April 25.

The project will include nine miles of work on the eastern portion of Lynn Garden Drive. Virginia, Mullins, Kyle, Walker, Goal Streets and Clark Circle will be resurfaced.

There will be detours in place at several locations while work takes place.

Drivers should find alternate routes if possible, but if you must travel through the area be sure to use caution.