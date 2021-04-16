Paving projects to begin on roads near Tri-Cities Airport Monday

(WJHL) – Some roads near the Tri-Cities Airport will be part of a paving project that will impact traffic next week.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, Pave-Well Paving Company will begin work on roads near the airport on Monday, April 19.

While the project is ongoing, drivers can expect lane closures and flagging operations in the area. Drivers should use caution in the area.

The release says the work should be completed by July 31.

Anyone with questions should call Kingsport Public Works at 423-229-9451 or click here.