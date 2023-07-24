KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Public Works is conducting a paving preservation project in the Rock Springs community and Lynn Garden this week. According to a release from the city, this process includes spraying a liquid surface treatment onto roads to help extend the life of the asphalt.

City public works leaders told News Channel 11 that this is the second year they’ve used this treatment on roadways, and they saw strong results with last year’s in Lynn Garden.

Kingsport Assistant Public Works Director Tim Elsea said their ultimate goal with this preservation project is to save taxpayers’ money by extending the life of roads.

“Taxpayers don’t want to pay any more [than they do already],” said Elsea. “So, we’ve got to find ways to be creative and try to prolong the life of these roadways without having to raise taxes and find large sums of money to do the pavement. So this is, like I said, another opportunity to just kind of stretch that dollar.”

Streets receiving treatment this summer include Aesque Street in Lynn Garden and the ones located around Fire Station #7 in Rock Springs. Elsea said their work in the Rock Springs area should be done by the end of the week.

“It’s a two-coat process, so it needs about four hours between coats before they can put on the second coat,” Elsea said. “And it’s very, very dependent upon the weather. So last week we got some roads, we’ve only got one coat on. We’re about to go back in and apply the second coat, but today [Monday] they’re hoping to get two coats in since we’ve got some beautiful sunshine.”

Information on paving work in Kingsport can be found on PaveKingsport.com.