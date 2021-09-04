Pavement repair work causing delays along Elk Avenue in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Elizabthethon may have noticed some traffic delays which are being caused by pavement repair work.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the work requires the closure of one lane of traffic on each side of the road for 24 hours to complete.

The work is taking place along both sides of the Road on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton beginning at Mary Patton Highway and ending at Milligan Highway.

While the work is mostly being done at night, the road must remain close to allow time for the new repairs to settle.

The release states they TDOT expects work to be done by September 18, however that date is subject to weather conditions, and complications could extend that date.

The road will stay open until Tuesday, September 7.