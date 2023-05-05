CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton and his son, NWA Junior World Champion Kerry Morton, will attend a wrestling event later this month in Chuckey.

The annual event, called the Paul Morton Cup, honors the life of wrestler Paul Morton, the father of Ricky Morton. It is put on by the School of Morton.

Promotors say Kerry Morton will defend his title against “Mr. Everything” Victor Andrews.

The main event features more than 30 wrestlers battling it out for the Paul Morton Cup.

“It’s the biggest show of the year. We put on shows monthly, but it’s the biggest show of the year that really promotes and showcases the School of Morton for the talent that started a year ago or started a few months ago,” Kerry Morton said. “Come out here and get the ability to be seen.”

The Paul Morton Cup will take place Sunday, May 21 at 5:05 p.m. at 2085 Chuckey Highway. Admission is $10 and seating is limited.