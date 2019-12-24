Patrons paying it forward at Shoney’s with acts of kindness

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Along with the traditional holiday meal at Shoney’s restaurants, some customers are following another tradition for the holidays by paying it forward!

It is an act of kindness that is increasing.

Officials with Shoney’s in Johnson City said several diners secretly paid for other patrons meals this week, spreading holiday cheer.

“We have people year-round that will see someone by themselves eating or just do a generous kind, you know, acts of kindness and pay for someone’s meal, but we’ve had several just this week alone. People definitely feeling in the holiday spirit and giving and helping their fellow neighbor out,” Shoney’s assistant manager, Chris Walsh explained.

