Patriot Tour makes stop in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An American Flag that’s on a journey across the country was brought to Johnson City on Thursday.

It was part of the Patriot Tour, which made a stop at Smith Brothers Harley Davidson.

As part of the 14,000-mile motorcycle tour, an American Flag will go through all 48 continental states.

The 10th annual Patriot Tour began in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on Armed

Forces Day on May 18th.

The tour raises funds to support disabled veterans and their families.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.