HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person received treatment after a water rescue in Hawkins County Monday.

A post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad states that crews responded to Cherokee Lake “near Legacy Bay in Mooresburg.” Responders had been told a person was in the water and did not appear to be breathing.

An update from the rescue squad said that the person was found, and rescuers learned the person was breathing but suffering a medical emergency.

The patient was treated by Hawkins County EMS, according to the post. Crews cleared the scene after the patient was treated.