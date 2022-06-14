JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County – Johnson City EMS presented a patient and the responders who saved his life with Lifesaving Awards.

Dillon Shelton was reunited with the EMTs and paramedics who resuscitated him after being in a cardiac arrest. He received the Lifesaving Patient Award.

“These awards are achieved when resuscitation of a patient is successful in the event of a cardiac arrest when a person has no heart rate or breathing present,” Deputy Chief Michael Scott Skowronski said in a release.

The fire department was first on the scene when a bystander was administering CPR. Fire department EMTs took over CPR and provided him with an automated external defibrillator (AED) to get him resuscitated.

WCJS EMS arrived shortly after to aid with advanced life support treatments for Shelton. He was then transported to the hospital.

Shelton had a lengthy hospital stay and rehabilitation process.

“We consider ‘a save,’ somebody that’s able to walk out of the hospital with no deficits and live a fairly normal life like they was before living it, and we just like recognizing those people that are able to overcome the odds and recognize the individuals that had some part to do with their success,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Archer who was on scene and was one of the EMTs honored.

Shelton’s family was also present at the award ceremony and said they were grateful for the quick actions of the responders.