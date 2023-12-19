KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With less than a year left in his term, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull has decided not to run for re-election.

“There’s just a time when things come to an end,” said Shull.

Shull is a Kingsport native and has held multiple elected positions for over 10 years, serving as both an alderman and a county commissioner.

Throughout his time as mayor, Shull said times weren’t always easy.

“There’s an old saying, ‘Victory has a thousand fathers and defeat is an orphan,'” Shull said. “We’ve had a lot of victories. We had a few times that weren’t easy.”

Shull reflects on those hard times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic was followed up by an inflationary period,” Shull said. “You wouldn’t believe how much a firetruck has gone up in cost.”

Shull has made tough decisions throughout his tenure, decisions he wants people, especially young people, to take on.

“We need good people to run for elective office,” Shull said. “To participate in the civic clubs, community activities, charitable activities and so forth. That’s what I want to do is encourage the next generation of that to come in and take charge.”

For the first time in almost two decades, Shull is ready to serve his city from behind the scenes.

“I’m sure I’ll find things to do and I’ll be engaged in the community,” said Shull.

Shull’s term will end on Aug. 31.