SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Smyth County.

It happened around 9:46 a.m. at the intersection of Routes 605 and 600.

According to the Virginia State Police, a Ford Taurus traveling west on Route 605 was hit by a southbound Dodge Ram 2500 at the intersection.

A passenger in the Ford, identified as Natalie L. O’Neal, 59, of Chilhowie, died at the scene, according to VSP.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.