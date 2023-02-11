ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a ‘Pass the Plate’ benefit concert happened in support of the Main Street Market Food Pantry.

This event began in 2020 to help support the First Baptist Church of Erwin’s Main Street Market Food Pantry, which distributes around 80 boxes of food to local families per month, according to Pastor Koby Strawser.

“Our mission is to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Erwin. And part of that is taking care of the needs of those who are food insecure,” said Strawser. “And that is our way of living into our mission. Our mission is in Christ for community, and community for Christ.”

The Main Street Market Food Pantry in Erwin collects food donations Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or during church services.