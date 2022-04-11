GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Animal Control facility has stopped taking in new dogs due to an outbreak of parvovirus.

According to a Facebook post, the animal control facility will be “closed for any new intake” of dogs until April 25 after the highly-contagious virus was detected in several dogs this week. Personnel at Greene County Animal Control told News Channel 11 that the intake of dogs would actually be paused until further notice as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Staff members will clean and sanitize the facility and monitor dogs currently housed at the facility.

The animal control facility will remain open during normal business hours.