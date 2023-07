KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Petworks Animal Services has closed its dog kennels due to parvovirus.

The shelter posted Friday night that a puppy that was in the shelter for a few days before being adopted fell ill and tested positive for parvo after leaving the shelter.

Petworks said it quarantined all of the dogs that were near the puppy, but some ended up testing positive for parvo.

The shelter’s dog kennels will be closed for two weeks to prevent the virus from spreading.