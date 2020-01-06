Party on the Moon to headline Kingsport Chamber 73rd Annual Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Chamber 73rd Annual Dinner will be headlined by Party on the Moon on Friday, February 7.

The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriot Conference Resort and Convention Center.

The night starts at 6 p.m. with a reception, and dinner will follow at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “This is Kingsport!”

This is Party on the Moon’s ninth time performing at the event.

The public is invited to attend, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7.

Tickets are $140 and can be bought at the Kingsport Chamber at 400 Clinchfield Street or by calling 423-392-8800.

This year’s tickets will also work as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert throughout 2020.

Attendees to the dinner will receive a special offer for a guest room rate of $157 if they wish to stay the night at MeadowView. That rate also includes a breakfast for two.

Reservations at MeadowView can be made by calling 1-888-632-3697.

Eastman is serving as this year’s title sponsor, while News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Citis is this year’s host sponsor. Ballad Health, Eastman Credit Union and Food City are also serving in sponsorship roles.

“WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities is once again honored to be the host for the Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner – the biggest social event in the region,’” said Paula Jackson, Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner chair and WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities vice president and general manager. “Everyone talks about this event all through the year. This marks WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities’ twenty-first consecutive year to host this phenomenal evening. We are proud of our sponsorship and excited to continue to be a partner with the Kingsport Chamber and all of the other sponsoring companies to produce what promises to be another enjoyable night filled with the best food, great attire, important networking and fabulous entertainment.”

For more information on the Kingsport Chamber’s Annual Dinner, click here.