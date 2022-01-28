JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) was forced to relocate 12 infants and 19 adults to different rooms after the facility’s sprinkler system was activated, causing significant flooding in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

According to a release, several JCMC staff members, with the help of the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD), successfully transferred those inside the medical center before any harm could occur.

“Ballad Health thanks the team members and Johnson City Fire Department who responded quickly to protect patients, visitors and staff,” said Ballad officials.

Since the Friday morning flood, JCMC has returned to standard operating duties; however, JCMC and JCFD continue to investigate the incident.

The full statement from Ballad officials is available below.