JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) was forced to relocate 12 infants and 19 adults to different rooms after the facility’s sprinkler system was activated, causing significant flooding in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.
According to a release, several JCMC staff members, with the help of the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD), successfully transferred those inside the medical center before any harm could occur.
“Ballad Health thanks the team members and Johnson City Fire Department who responded quickly to protect patients, visitors and staff,” said Ballad officials.
Since the Friday morning flood, JCMC has returned to standard operating duties; however, JCMC and JCFD continue to investigate the incident.
The full statement from Ballad officials is available below.
“An incident at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) required the assistance of Johnson City Fire Department the morning of Friday, Jan. 28. The fire suppression system was activated, initiating the automatic sprinklers in the Special Care Unit of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The sprinkler system, as designed, released a volume of water large enough to cause some flooding in the unit and in other units on floors below the Special Care Unit before the system could be deactivated. Team members throughout the building, with the assistance of the Johnson City Fire Department, relocated 12 infants and 19 adults in order to ensure their safety. There was no harm to any patient.
For a period of time this morning, Niswonger Children’s Hospital and JCMC were on diversion for ambulance traffic, but normal operations have commenced.”Ballad Health officials