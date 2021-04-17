Participants “shear” to have a good time at Rocky Mount State Park’s annual Woolly Days Festival

PINEY FLATS, Tenn (WJHL) — Rocky Mount State Park re-opened its doors after a much anticipated wait following the winter month closure.

To launch their spring and summer seasons, Rocky Mount is holding its annual Woolly Days Festival April 17-18.

Rocky Mount is having its annual “Wooly Days” festival this weekend! Come check out the historic site and experience everything it has to offer! @WJHL11 Festivities end at 5pm today and resume tomorrow at 10am! pic.twitter.com/AOqPO0MzAu — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) April 17, 2021

Patrons to the park will have the experience of a plethora of activities for all ages, including sheep shearing, blacksmithing, arts and crafts, garden tips and other proponents to the daily lives of the colonial era.

This festival is one of many the park has planned this upcoming year and is a good way to see the life and times of a living history location in East Tennessee.

“We want to keep history alive,” said Cody Boring, the executive director of Rocky Mount Historic Site. “So when you come out to Rocky Mount, this is the capital of the Southwest Territory from 1790-1792, so that time period is so important for us and having people come out and be connected to that time period is really important.”

