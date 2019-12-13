Parole denial recommended for Sullivan County woman convicted of torturing girl

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman who was convicted along with her husband of abusing and torturing a girl they raised was not recommended for parole during a hearing on Thursday.

Tennessee parole officials recommended denying parole to Evangeline Combs for at least another decade, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

The Rev. Joseph Combs, left, and his wife Evangeline await sentencing in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville, Tenn, Tuesday, April 25, 2000. Joseph Combs was sentenced to 114 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, perjury and multiple rape counts. Mrs. Combs was sentenced to 65 years in prison for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse. The couple were convicted of abusing a girl they took from an orphanage but never adopted. Mrs. Combs attorney Joe Harrison is in background. (AP Photo/Earl Neikirk)

Combs and her husband, Rev. Joseph Combs, abused a girl who came from an orphanage, but who they never legally adopted, over the course of 19 years. The victim testified at Thursday’s parole hearing.

Evangeline Combs was sentenced to 65 years in prison for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse in 2000.

Joseph Combs was sentenced to 114 years for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, perjury, and multiple rape counts. He died in prison.