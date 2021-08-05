Judge recommends continuing parole hearing to 2022 for man convicted of killing former state rep. while driving impaired

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man convicted in the 2014 death of Tennessee State Representative Mike Locke will remain in jail after appearing for a parole hearing.

James Hamm Jr. appeared virtually for a parole hearing at the Blountville Probation Parole Office on Thursday.

The judge at the hearing heard four opposition statements from Locke’s family and friends, who asked that his parole be denied.

“My life will never, ever be the same because of James Hamm Jr.,” Debbie Locke, Mike Locke’s widow, said at the hearing.

Locke had been placing campaign signs along Fort Henry Drive in 2014 when he was hit by Hamm, who was impaired at the time.

During the hearing, Hamm apologized for the incident but said he believed he deserved a second chance.

The judge, Gary Faulcon, recommended continuing the hearing to February 2022. Faulcon also requested a current drug screening and detailed evaluation of Hamm from a certified drug and alcohol abuse counselor.

Faulcon said in the hearing he was concerned that the Tennessee Department of Corrections had not issued Hamm a drug screening in two years and said it seemed that a urine sample from two years ago had been falsified.

Thursday marked Hamm’s third attempt to be released from jail on parole.