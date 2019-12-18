Parole denied for Sullivan County woman convicted of torturing girl

The Rev. Joseph Combs, left, and his wife Evangeline await sentencing in Sullivan County Criminal Court in Blountville, Tenn, Tuesday, April 25, 2000. Joseph Combs was sentenced to 114 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, perjury and multiple rape counts. Mrs. Combs was sentenced to 65 years in prison for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse. The couple were convicted of abusing a girl they took from an orphanage but never adopted. Mrs. Combs attorney Joe Harrison is in background. (AP Photo/Earl Neikirk)

(WJHL) – The Sullivan County woman convicted along with her husband of abusing and torturing a girl they raised will not be granted parole.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed the Tennessee Board of Parole decided to not grant parole to Evangeline Combs.

On December 12, parole officials recommended denying the parole for at least another decade.

Combs and her husband, Rev. Joseph Combs, abused a girl who came from an orphanage, but who they never legally adopted, over the course of 19 years. The victim testified at Thursday’s parole hearing.

Evangeline Combs was sentenced to 65 years in prison for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse in 2000.

According to TDOC records, Combs won’t be eligible for another parole hearing until December 2029.