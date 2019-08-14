Parole denied for James Hamm Jr.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parole has been denied for a man convicted of driving drunk and killing a former state lawmaker.

James Hamm Jr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he struck and killed Mike Locke in 2014.

Locke was putting up campaign signs on the shoulder of a bridge on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, to help friend State Representative Bud Hulsey.

Hamm recently became eligible for parole for the second time.

Last month Locke’s family told News Channel 11 they wanted Hamm to remain in jail.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed Wednesday that his parole was denied.

Hamm will be eligible for parole again in 2021, according to Staubus.

