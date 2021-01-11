Parler game: Law prof says private companies have right to block content

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Twitter and Facebook aren’t violating the Constitution when they block users’ content and shut down their accounts, nor are web hosting services like Google doing so when they suspend social network sites such as Parler, Constitutional law professor Stewart Harris said Monday.

Private companies are under no First Amendment obligation to host or allow forms of speech, including ones protected by that amendment, if they deem that speech to violate their standards.

Whether recent decisions to shut down President Donald Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts or Google, Apple and Amazon’s moves to suspend their web hosting of the social networking site Parler are going to help or harm the direction of civil discourse in America is another question, Harris said.

The recent moves by tech giants to limit speech that’s primarily representing conservative views leave many questions to be answered by the government and business, Harris said.

That’s the case, he said, even if those companies can point to legitimate reasons they are making their decisions.

One question that may be considered in coming weeks and months is whether to oversee the internet like a public utility, something that would open the door for greater regulation.

