KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Improvements are coming to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, and some are already completed.

Photo: WJHL

The park is already celebrating the unveiling of its new deck at the Nature Center.

“They put cedar on the inside and outside of our balcony in order to help enhance the balcony that we have at the park here,” said park manager Megan Krager. “So that is one of the major improvements that we have along with a slew of improvements for 2023.”

However, park leaders are looking forward to one of the biggest upgrades it’s seen in years: a new amphitheater.

“With the help from Eastman Chemical Company, we are actually going to be making a brand new, or going to be able to construct a brand new amphitheater,” said Krager. “The amphitheater is going to go in where the deer [are] located so we are going to downsize the deer habitat just a little bit in order to provide the amphitheater in that location.”

The bulk of the construction for the amphitheater is expected to take place in the spring, Krager said.

The Nature Center will also see improvements, and Krager asked that the park guests be patient while construction is ongoing.

Bays Mountain last received upgrades in 2018 when a new parking lot was installed.